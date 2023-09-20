James G. Showers of Cooperstown, passed away on September 19, 2023.

Born on July 12, 1945 in Cleveland, OH to the late Robert and Belle (Galbraith) Showers.

Jim worked as a police officer for the Titusville Police Department and later proudly served in the Army National Guard as a captain.

On May 25, 1974, he married the love of his life, the former Donna Varner.

She preceded him in death on November 26, 2009.

Jim enjoyed golfing and watching western and war movies.

Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

He was also a member of the Franklin Club and the Franklin Elk Lodge BPOE #110.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters Jamie Carner and her husband, Brayton, of Cranberry Twp., PA and Tracy Connors and her husband, Gary, of Erie; his grandchildren, Emery and Reagan Carner, both of Cranberry Township and Mitchell, Christopher and Leah Connors all of Erie; and his brother Robert M. Showers and his wife, Grace, of Titusville, PA.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanette.

Friends and family are invited to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323 on Thursday, September 21, 2023 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm with funeral services immediately afterward at 6:00pm.

Military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Jim will be laid to rest next to his wife at Cooperstown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jim’s name to the Franklin Elks Lodge #2136, 1309 Buffalo Street, Franklin, PA 16323 and/or the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Jim’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.