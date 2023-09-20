Lois Grace (Fike) Dobson, 94, of Wylie, TX, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023, while a resident at Founders Nursing Home in Wylie.

Lois was born on August 25, 1929, in Coolspring, PA.

She worked at Clarion University as an office worker for many years.

On April 21, 1948, Lois married the love of her life, Bernard Dobson in Worthville, PA; Bernard preceded her in passing.

She was a member of the Coolspring United Methodist Church in Coolspring, PA, and the First Baptist Church in Garland, TX.

She was very active in various church ladies’ groups.

Lois also enjoyed quilting and crochet.

Lois is survived by one son; Joel (Gayla) Dobson of Rowlett, TX; four grandchildren; Katie (Ryan) Adams of San Marcos, TX; Rachel Dobson of Rowlett, TX; Ben (Ashlee) Dobson of Lavon, TX; and Thomas Dobson of Rowlett, TX.

Lois is also survived by two great-grandchildren; Cash Adams and Molly Adams, both of San Marcos, TX.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lois is preceded in passing by three siblings; Ronald Fike; Valjean Fike; and Richard Fike.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, September 22, 2023, from 12pm to 1pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing beginning at 1pm and officiated by Pastor Loren McQueen.

Interment will take place at Worthville Cemetery, Worthville, Jefferson Co., PA.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

