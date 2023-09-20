Newbie Man Airlifted with Serious Injuries to Head After Rollover Crash on Route 839

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A rollover crash in Porter Township early Sunday morning led to a local man being airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

According to a report released by Clarion-based State Police on Wednesday, September 20, the crash took place at 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, September 17, on State Route 839, in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say 52-year-old John D. Adams, of New Bethlehem, was traveling east in a 2015 Toyota RAV4 when he crossed from the right lane into the left lane of travel.

Adams’ vehicle then went onto the shoulder of the roadway and struck a guide rail with its left front end.

After striking the guide rail, the vehicle traveled across the left lane, back into the right travel lane, and exited the right lane of travel, proceeding off the roadway into a grass field.

Adams traveled in the grass field parallel with the road for approximately 120 feet before striking a cable support attached to a power line pole. After striking the cable, it struck a stop sign, jumped an embankment, and landed on Olean Trail.

Once the vehicle landed on Olean trail, it continued traveling east for roughly 80 feet before striking an embankment, causing it to roll over onto its roof.

Adams suffered suspected serious injuries from striking his head when the vehicle rolled over.

He was not using a seat belt.

Adams was airlifted to Penn Highlands DuBois.

Police were assisted on scene by New Bethlehem Fire Department and Clarion Hospital EMS.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Cornman’s Towing.

According to police, Adams was charged with a traffic violation.

Additional charges pertaining to this crash are pending further investigation.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.