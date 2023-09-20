SCI Forest Inmate Accused of Beating Man With Combination Lock Tied to Sock to Be Sentenced on Friday



FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – An SCI Forest inmate accused of beating another prisoner with a combination lock tied to a sock is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday morning.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Holby Lane Hargrave III will stand in front of President Judge Maureen A.

Skerda for sentencing on Friday, September 22, at 11:30 a.m. on the following charges:

– Inmate Procure Etc Self Weapon, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Hargrave pleaded guilty to the above charges on July 17, 2023.

The following charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause SBI or Causes Injury with Extreme Indifference, Felony 1

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes BI with Deadly Weapon, Felony 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Summary

He is currently lodged at SCI Forest in Marienville, Pa.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, police were contacted on November 10 by the security department of State Correctional Institute (SCI) Forest located on Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

It was reported an assault had occurred on November 8, around 6:50 p.m. in the G-Unit concrete yard, which is an area open to a number of inmates at the same time.

According to the complaint, the victim, an inmate at the facility, was attacked by another inmate identified as Holby Hargrave. Video surveillance of the incident shows Hargrave striking the victim with a homemade weapon, later found to be a combination lock tied to a sock, the complaint states.

Hargrave can be seen striking the victim multiple times in the head and upper torso with the weapon, which caused numerous lacerations, bruising, and swelling, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the victim ultimately had to be transported to Kane Hospital for treatment of a suspected brain bleed. The victim received six staples and numerous stitches for the lacerations.

The bloody weapon was later found on Hargrave’s person by SCI Forest staff, the complaint notes.

PSP Marienville interviewed Hargrave at SCI Forest on November 14, and after being advised of his Miranda Rights, Hargrave admitted to having the weapon and striking the victim, the complaint states.

