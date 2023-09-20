Shirley A. Barnes, 82, of Brookville, formerly of Shippenville, died Wednesday September 13, 2023 while at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Born on August 30, 1933 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Claire and Mary Wells Brosius.

In October of 1996 in Clarion she married Frank Barnes.

He preceded her in death.

Prior to her retirement in 1983 she had been employed at Clarion Owens-Illinois and as a hairdresser.

She was a member of the Church of Christ and enjoyed traveling and music.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Larkin; her son-in-law, Bob Johnson; her sister, Mona Murphy; as well as her 3 grandchildren, Kristin, Jill and Kameron; 3 great grandchildren, Steven, Page and Kobe; and 4 great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Johnson; her son-in-law, Tim Larkin; her brother, Bill; her sisters, Donna, Betty, Carolyn and Joyce; and her grandchildren, Jack and Jamie McCullough.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mrs. Barnes.

A memorial service will be held at 1 PM Saturday October 7, 2023 at the Sligo Presbyterian Church.

