 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion Rotary Hosts Rotary District Governor John Marshall

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Matt Lerch

image - 2023-09-19T135541.553CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The Clarion Rotary hosted its District Governor during the regular meeting on Monday, September 18.

(Pictured above: District Governor John Marshall, left, and Clarion Rotary President Jesse Kelley.)

Governor John Marshall, who oversees District 7280, outlined his objectives for his term.

Marshall also commended the 42 members of the Clarion Rotary Cub for all they do for the Clarion community and beyond.

Marshall, who lives in Cranberry Township, was introduced by former District Governor from Clarion Rotary, Rick Tote.

Rotary International unites a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges and creating lasting change. Rotary connects 1.2 million people of action from more than 36,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.

For information on our local Rotary Club, visit https://clarionrotary.com/.

Clarion Rotary members, District 7280 District Governor John Marshall 4th from left (1)


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.