Clarion Rotary Hosts Rotary District Governor John Marshall

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The Clarion Rotary hosted its District Governor during the regular meeting on Monday, September 18.

(Pictured above: District Governor John Marshall, left, and Clarion Rotary President Jesse Kelley.)

Governor John Marshall, who oversees District 7280, outlined his objectives for his term.

Marshall also commended the 42 members of the Clarion Rotary Cub for all they do for the Clarion community and beyond.

Marshall, who lives in Cranberry Township, was introduced by former District Governor from Clarion Rotary, Rick Tote.

Rotary International unites a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges and creating lasting change. Rotary connects 1.2 million people of action from more than 36,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.

For information on our local Rotary Club, visit https://clarionrotary.com/.

