 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Patton Financial Advising: New RMD Rules Give Retirement Savings More Time to Grow

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Michael Patton - NEWCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Patton Financial Advising submitted the following article: New RMD Rules Give Retirement Savings More Time to Grow.

The SECURE 2.0 Act, included in the federal spending bill passed in late 2022, dramatically changed the landscape for required minimum distributions (RMDs) from tax-deferred retirement accounts. As part of the effort to strengthen the nation’s retirement system, the Act increased the age to begin RMDs, providing the option to leave retirement savings untapped for a longer period of time. The legislation also eliminated the requirement to take lifetime RMDs from Roth accounts in employer plans.

Can’t Stay Tax-Free Forever

Contributions to tax-deferred retirement accounts are either made with pre-tax dollars, typically through a payroll deduction, or are tax deductible (up to the annual limit) if made directly. These accounts include traditional IRAs, SIMPLE IRAs, SEP IRAs, SARSEPs, and 401(k), 403(b), and government 457(b) plans.

Unfortunately, you cannot defer taxes indefinitely on the money you’ve accumulated in these accounts. The IRS requires that you take minimum distributions each year once you reach a certain age, whether you need the money or not. The RMD is the smallest amount you must withdraw each year, but you can always take more.

The SECURE 2.0 Act raised the RMD starting age to 73 beginning in 2023, and to 75 beginning in 2033. So you must begin taking annual RMDs at age 73 if you were born from 1951 to 1959, or at age 75 if you were born in 1960 or later. If you were born in 1950 or earlier, you are already required to take RMDs.

Because Roth contributions are made with after-tax dollars, Roth IRA owners are not required to take lifetime RMDs (Beneficiaries have different rules.) SECURE 2.0 extended this treatment to Roth accounts in employer-sponsored plans, effective for tax year 2024 and later.

If you are still employed, you may be able to delay taking RMDs from your current employer’s plan until after you retire.

Read The Full Article Here: New RMD Rules Give Retirement Savings More Time to Grow

Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

building

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.