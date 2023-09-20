 

State Police Calls: Report of Suspicious Person Leads to Drug Arrest

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

psp state police cruiserCLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Report of Suspicious Person Leads to Drug Arrest

PSP Marienville responded to McCloskey Road in Farmington Township, Clarion County, for a report of a suspicious person at a private residence at 7:56 p.m. on Monday, September 18.

Police say two individuals were found with drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The arrestees—a known 38-year-old man and a 35-year-old female, both of Bruin—were released with charges to be filed through District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

The suspects’ names were not released.

Dog Law Violation in Forest County

Marienville-based State Police investigated a dog law violation around 11:08 p.m. on Sunday, September 17, on German Hill Road in Green Township, Forest County.

Police say the arrestee is a 64-year-old Tionesta man.

The victim is a 62-year-old Tionesta woman.

This investigation is ongoing.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

