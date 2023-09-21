Hearing Rescheduled for Local Man Charged for Fighting at Clarion Borough Gas Station, Causing $1,000 in Damage

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local man facing charges for reportedly fighting at a Clarion Borough gas station and causing approximately $1,000.00 in damages has been rescheduled.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 54-year-old Willie Chapple, of Clarion, that was scheduled for Tuesday, September 19, had been continued and will resume on December 19, at 8:30 a.m., with Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter presiding.

Chapple faces the following charges:

Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2

Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

He is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Clarion Borough Police Department on Friday, August 11, Officer Evan Maxwell was on routine patrol in Clarion Borough, Clarion County, on July 25, at approximately 11:21 p.m., when he was dispatched to the UK gas station for a report of a disturbance.

It was reported that there was a physical altercation involving at least two males, the complaint states.

Officer Maxwell was in the area and quickly arrived on the scene. He met with a store representative outside the store. The representative advised that his clerk had contacted him and stated that two males had engaged in a physical altercation in the store, damaging several items, the complaint indicates.

Both individuals then fled the scene, the complaint notes.

Officer Maxwell went inside the store and observed a damaged candy display and a damaged lottery case. He then went into the back room with staff to watch surveillance video from the incident. Once in the back room, staff from the UK showed Officer Maxwell video from a camera above the front counter. The video time stamp read this date at approximately 10:59 p.m., the complaint states.

In the video, Officer Maxwell observed a black male at the counter and another black male behind him. The male in the back was later identified as Willie Chapple in the video. Willie Chapple is observed coming up behind the other male. He is then observed striking the male at the counter in the back of the head with a “wild swinging punch,” according to the complaint.

The male that was struck lurches forward from the strike and falls into the lottery scratch off dispenser on the counter, knocking it off the counter and damaging it. The males then scuffle and fall into a Reese’s candy display, damaging it as well. Chapple and the other male then leave the store, the complaint states.

The representative from the UK advised he contacted the owner and was told that the display costs anywhere from $500 to $2,000 and the candy display is approximately $500 to replace, the complaint indicates.

At the time of the incident, Officer Maxwell was not familiar with either of the black males involved in the altercation. Officer Maxwell did see Chapple approximately 30 to 40 minutes earlier on Grand Avenue walking north, although he did not know his identity at that time. He did notice his clothing, which matched what he was wearing in the UK surveillance video, according to the complaint.

Officer Maxwell left the store and attempted to locate Chapple. He drove down Grand Avenue and observed Chapple walking south. Officer Maxwell drove past Chapple and then turned around to head back towards him. He pulled up and exited his cruiser. Officer Maxwell greeted Chapple and identified him at this time. He asked Chapple what had happened at the UK, and initially Chapple acted as if he did not know what Officer Maxwell was talking about. Officer Maxwell advised Chapple that he had watched the video and knew that he had been in an altercation with another male. Chapple slowly started to admit to the altercation, the complaint states.

Chapple admitted to being at the store and admitted to having words with another male at the store, the complaint notes.

While speaking with Chapple, Officer Maxwell detected a strong odor of an intoxicating beverage about his breath and observed that he had glassy, bloodshot eyes. Officer Maxwell asked Chapple if he had been drinking to which he stated he had been. Officer Maxwell asked Chapple if he was on probation or parole. Chapple stated he was for a DUI. Officer Foust ran Chapple through the 9-1-1 center and found Chapple was on state parole. Chapple consented to a PST, which read positive for the presence of alcohol, according to the complaint.

Officer Maxwell advised Chapple that he would be in contact with him and that he should get in contact with his parole officer. Chapple stated he understood and had his girlfriend come pick him up while officers were still on scene with him, the complaint states.

He was arraigned at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23, in front of Judge Quinn.

