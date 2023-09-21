Carol J. (Lightner) Campbell, 89, of Sligo, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

She was born on June 20, 1934 in Armstrong County.

She was the daughter of Myron A. and Kittie (Fox) Lightner.

Carol married Edward Campbell Jr. on September 29, 1961 and he preceded her in death on December 14, 2021.

She was a homemaker.

Carol was a member of the Curllsville Methodist Church.

In her spare time, she enjoyed puzzles, reading, taking walks and spending time with family and friends.

Carol is survived by one daughter; Jill Johns and her husband Tony of Lucinda, two sons; Mark Campbell and his wife Debra of Strattanville, and Jeffrey Campbell and his wife Donna of Sligo, three grandchildren; Scott Campbell, and Benjamin and Anna Johns, one sister; Marlene Preteroti of Smicksburg, and one brother; Vernon Lightner and his wife Betty of Smicksburg.

She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death by a sister, Muriel Anderson, and twin brothers, M.V. “Bud” and B.E. “Son” Lightner.

Carol’s family will receive friends from 10 AM to 12 PM noon on Saturday September 23, 2023 at the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.

A funeral service will be held the same day beginning at 12 PM noon with the Pastor Steve Ketner officiating.

Interment will follow in the Churchville Cemetery near Curllsville.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Curllsville United Methodist Church, 1001 Lincoln Street, Sligo, PA 16255, or to the charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

