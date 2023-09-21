Cecelia E. Sparks Wise, age 79, of Oil City, died on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born on January 15, 1944, in Oil City, she was a daughter to the late Jesse J. and Ruth M. Winters Sparks.

Cecelia was a 1963 graduate of Oil City High School.

On June 14, 1963, right after graduation, she married Wayne W. Wise, who survives; they just shared their 60-year wedding anniversary this year.

Cecelia worked as a CNA for many years at what is known now as Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Wise was a member of Calvary Temple Church.

Cecelia loved art, baking, karaoke, and crocheting blankets.

Over her lifetime, she made hundreds of blankets and just about everyone she knows owns a blanket made by her.

She was also known for her love of sweets, making sure to have her fill of her family’s Easter and Christmas baskets and treats.

Everyone knew about her famous homemade cinnamon rolls and apple dumplings and the hunter’s breakfasts she made.

But above everything, she loved spending quality time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband, Wayne, and five children: Matthew W. Wise (Becky), Melinda R. McDonald (John), Stephen W. Wise (Heidi), Julie J. Riley (John), and Jonathan “Duke” W. Wise (Brenda) all of Oil City.

Cecelia’s grandchildren include, Joshua (Robin), Haleigh (Kasryn), Emma-Leigh, Abigail, Hannah (Jeremy), Kaitlynn (Zach), Isabella, Jack (Chelsee), Mackenzie, and Brennah.

Her great-grandchildren include, Jaxxon, Daniel, Noah, Helena, Lorilee, Elizabeth, Kristian, Zachary, Kaylene, Charlotte, Rowan, Keegan, David, and one on the way.

Also surviving is a brother, Vernon Sparks (Lorraine) of Oil City, a sister, Janet Bills of Chicago, IL, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding Cecelia in death are her parents, her siblings, Sandra Tate, Charlotte Hockman, Faye Miller, Karen Beshaw, and brothers-in-law, Harold “Butch” Beshaw, Gene Hockman, Phil Miller, Melvin Tate, and Tom Bills.

A visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Friday, September 22, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A funeral service will be held the following day, Saturday, September 23, at 11 a.m., with an hour of visitation before, with the Rev. Melissa Whitling officiating.

Interment will be in Shaw Farm Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Cecelia’s name to the American Cancer Society or to the Venango County Humane Society.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

