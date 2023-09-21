Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Butter Pecan Fudge

People will rave about its wonderful caramel flavor!

Ingredients

1 teaspoon plus 1/2 cup butter, cubed

1/2 cup sugar



1/2 cup packed brown sugar1/2 cup heavy whipping cream1/8 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon vanilla extract2 cups sifted confectioners’ sugar1 cup coarsely chopped pecans, toasted

Directions

-Line an 8-in. square pan with foil; grease foil with 1 teaspoon butter.

-In a large heavy saucepan, combine remaining butter, granulated and brown sugars, cream and salt. Bring to a rapid boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Cook, without stirring, until a candy thermometer reads 234° (soft-ball stage). Remove from heat. Add vanilla to pan (do not stir).

-Cool, without stirring, to 110°, about 30 minutes. Beat with a spoon until fudge just begins to thicken. Gradually stir in confectioners’ sugar until smooth; add nuts and continue stirring until fudge becomes very thick and just begins to lose its sheen. Immediately spread into prepared pan. Cool.

-Using foil, lift fudge out of pan. Remove foil; cut fudge into 1-in. squares. Store between layers of waxed paper in an airtight container.

