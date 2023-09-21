Edward E. Goodman, 65, of Franklin passed away at 9:14 P.M. On Monday September 18, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born in Polk on January 10, 1958, he was a son of the late Charlie and Margaret Ace Goodman.

He was employed at the Franklin McDonald’s as a cook for the past 29 years.

Prior to that he worked in the concrete industry.

He enjoyed hunting and was a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Ed was married to the former Connie Dashner on June 26, 2012 in Seneca.

Ed and Connie spent 26 years together.

Also surviving is six children, Thomas Cramer and his wife Ashley Keener of Franklin, Mike Goodman and his girlfriend, Tammy of Townville, Charlie Goodman and his wife Erica of Franklin, Steven Dashner of Oil City, Paige Malone of Franklin and Ashley Goodman and her fiancé Gary of Franklin; 16 grandchildren, two-great grandchildren and a beloved grand puppy, Hunter.

Additionally surviving are three siblings, Barbara Market of Oil City, Ronald Goodman of Franklin and Marian Whitman of Franklin and numerous and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings, Charles Goodman, Ray Goodman, William Goodman, Bob Goodman and Gary Goodman.

There will no visitation or services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

