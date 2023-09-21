Keystone Seniors Nominate 2023 Homecoming Court

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Keystone High School seniors recently nominated their 2023 Homecoming Court.

(Pictured are Front Row: Kayelea Renninger, Jerod Schruers, Audrey Burrows, Brock Champluvier, Emma Gruber, and Drew Slaugenhaupt. Back Row: Jack Winters, Mia Traister, Bryanna Mong, Blane Dougan, Rayce Weaver, and Sarah Cotton.)

The court, marching band, and fall sports took part in a parade on Knox’s Main Street on Sunday, September 17, followed by a Bonfire Pep Rally at Knox United Methodist Church.

Crowning will take place on the football field at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 22, before the Panthers’ Homecoming football game against Smethport.

The Hawaiian Homecoming Dance will be on Saturday, September 23, for students in ninth to 12th grades.

