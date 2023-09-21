 

Man Hospitalized After Losing Control of Motorcycle on I-80 in Beaver Township

Thursday, September 21, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

hd-wallpaper-gaed49051a_1920 (1)BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was rushed to the Clarion Hospital after he lost control of his motorcycle on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

According to a PSP Clarion report released on Wednesday, September 20, the crash happened on I-80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County, around 2:25 p.m. on Saturday, September 16.

Police say 52-year-old Marc A. Kowitski, of Brick, NJ, was traveling westbound on his 2020 Harley-Davidson HTP. Kowitski was negotiating a right-hand curve while riding on the left side of the left lane with another unidentified motorcyclist was riding inside on the left lane in a stack formation.

According to police and witness statements, Kowitski failed to negotiate the right-hand curve, causing him to leave the travel lanes and hit the rumble strips.

Once his motorcycle hit the rumble strips, he lost control of the bike and hit the embankment outside of the left shoulder.

Clarion Hospital EMS transported him to Clarion Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

He was using a helmet.

According to police, Kowitski was charged with a traffic violation.


