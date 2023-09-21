Minivan Sustains Heavy Front-End Damage in Two-Vehicle Crash in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews responded to a crash in Paint Township on Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in around 4:19 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, for a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Route 322 near its intersection with State Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County, according to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher declined to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 4:55 p.m.

State police in Clarion are expected to release a full report in the coming days.

