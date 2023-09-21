 

Minivan Sustains Heavy Front-End Damage in Two-Vehicle Crash in Paint Township

Thursday, September 21, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

68433758-D35D-48CF-938F-D941FB315C0DPAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews responded to a crash in Paint Township on Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in around 4:19 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, for a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Route 322 near its intersection with State Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County, according to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

77E2C31A-90AC-43CD-AA25-C87BA1D9CEBC

The dispatcher declined to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 4:55 p.m.

State police in Clarion are expected to release a full report in the coming days.

8C63AE30-6A1A-4026-A974-C12ACF4A7BDE


