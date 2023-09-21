Northwest Commission’s APEX Accelerator to Host Free Webinar on September 26
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Have you ever wished that you could have a personal sherpa for the world of government contracting?
Someone to help you scout for opportunities, write proposals with you, and advise you on all of the day-to-day aspects of performing on a contract once you’ve won it?
Or, have you ever needed just a little more bonding capacity or a larger credit line to comfortably bid on a big solicitation?
If you have, the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) Mentor Protégé Programs (MPPs) may provide beneficial avenues for your company.
Both Mentor Protégé Programs allow for experienced government contractors to create a formal mentorship agreement with small businesses looking to benefit from their Mentor’s first-hand experience. The Mentor is able to provide their Protégé with financial assistance, education, administrative support, and other business development help that can build them up into a solid government contractor able to stand on their own merit.
But what’s the difference between the two programs? Am I eligible to be a Protégé, or even a Mentor? How do I go about finding a Mentor if I don’t have one already, and how can I prepare to make sure the relationship goes smoothly?
These questions and more will be answered when the Northwest Commission’s APEX Accelerator hosts a free 1.5 hour webinar on Tuesday, September 26th, at 10:00 a.m.
The event is cosponsored by APEX Accelerators from all across Pennsylvania, as well as the PennWest Clarion University Small Business Development Center.
As an added bonus, the webinar will feature Mercedes Thurston, the Program Manager of the Mentor-Protégé Program for the Dept. of the Navy’s Office of Small Business Programs.
If you’re interested in attending the 9/26/23 webinar, registration can be made at: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/b33a3a72-71d8-48c8-a457-2cdf219a97b1@c298b9f5-be73-4077-8286-cc32eacf5073.
For questions or more information, contact aaronr@northwestpa.org.
For more information about the APEX Accelerator and its free services, visit northwestpa.org/government-contracting.
