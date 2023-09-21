Oil Region Astronomical Society to Showcase Safe Viewing Techniques for Upcoming Solar Eclipse

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Join the Oil Region Astronomy Society for an event hosted by member Larry McHenry on October 14.

McHenry will discuss sunspots and other features visible on the sun followed by tips on safe solar eclipse observing techniques at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 14.

The presentation will set the stage for the partial solar eclipse visible that same day across parts of the U.S. including Western Pennsylvania.

The partial eclipse will begin around 11:54 a.m. on Saturday, October 14, and will reach its peak around 1:12 p.m. and end at 2:31 p.m.

In addition, McHenry will discuss where to go and how to observe the total solar eclipse that will be visible in the U.S. on April 8, 2024.

After McHenry’s presentation, weather permitting, there will be opportunities to safely view the partial eclipse and features on the sun through small solar telescopes.

Solar eclipse glasses will also be available.

Solar Eclipse Event Schedule

9:30 a.m. – Site opens to visitors

10:00 a.m. – Program: Solar Eclipses

11:50 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Safe Viewing of the partial solar eclipse and solar features

About the Presenter

Larry McHenry has been active in amateur astronomy for over 40 years and is a member of the Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS).

One of McHenry’s favorite astronomical activities is safely observing the sun.

Who can attend?

Anyone who is interested in learning more about ORAS and astronomy-related topics may attend. The event is free and open to all.

The Oil Region Astronomical Learning Center is located between Clarion and Franklin, approximately 1,500 feet north of Camp Coffman, on Camp Coffman Road.

For more information about ORAS and other events, visit www.oras.org or email info@oras.org.

Learn more about Larry’s astronomical interests online at his webportal here.

