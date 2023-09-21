Police: Parker Woman Admits to Abusing 3-Month-Old Child, Breaking Multiple Bones

VENANGO TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Parker woman was arrested after she allegedly admitted to abusing her three-month-old son, causing severe injuries and multiple fractured bones.

According to a report released by PSP Butler on Thursday, September 21, troopers responded to the Grove City Hospital in Mercer County around 10:03 a.m. on Sunday, September 17, for abuse sustained to a three-month-old infant male.

Police say the infant was eventually flown from Grove City to Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital for serious trauma-related injuries.

Through investigation, authorities discovered the infant suffered a spiral fracture to the right femur bone, a facial injury, fractured ribs, and a right tibia fracture.

According to police, both parents knew of the injuries on Friday, September 15, and failed to get their son immediate medical treatment.

On Wednesday, September 20, the child’s mother, 20-year-old Destiny Valimont, of Parker, admitted to abusing her infant son.

According to police, the child’s father—a known 31-year-old Parker man—will also be criminally charged in this case.

Valimont was arraigned at 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20, on the following charges in front of District Judge Lewis E. Stoughton:

Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

Aggravated Assault – Victim Less Than 6 and Defendant 18 or older, Felony 2

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Felony 3

Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Butler County Jail.

She faces a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, October 3, at 10:40 a.m. with Judge Stoughton presiding.

Charges have not yet to be filed against the father of the child in this case.

