On Saturday, September 23, 2023, Sgt. Richard Sharrow, will be escorted to his hometown after more than 70 years.

Anyone wishing to honor Sgt. Sharrow may join this processional that will take him HOME to Marienville by meeting at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville we will be leaving at 3PM.

Please arrive by 2:30 PM at the Summerville location.

His arrival in Marienville will be at 4PM.

On March 4, 1928 in Marienville he was born one of 11 children to the late Charles and Effie Barr Sharrow.

In his youth he attended East Forest High School and was of the Catholic Faith.

Prior to his first enlistment, he was employed briefly by Marienville GlassCompany.

He was one of 9 boys in his immediate family, all of which served in the U.S. Military.

He proudly and honorably served his country in with the U.S. Navy from November 1945 – November 1947.

After a brief visit home he then enlisted in the U.S. Army on February 28, 1948.

This enlistment took place during the Korean War where he was assigned to F Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Calvary Regiment, 1st Calvary Division, 8th U.S. Army, a ground component of the United Nations Command.

Between the 19th and 25th of July, 1950 during an attempt to block the enemy, near Yongdong, South Korea, his company encountered the heavy presences of enemy forces.

This extended period of fighting resulted in a large number of casualties.

On July 25, 1950, Sgt. Sharrow was reported as MIA and remained at that status until December 31, 1953, at which time the U.S. Army issued a presumptive finding of death for him.

As the result of recovery efforts of the U.S. Military, the U.S. Government and the advancement of DNA testing and identification capabilities Sgt. Sharrow has recently been identified and is being escorted home a “HERO” to his family.

His sister, Rose and great niece, Skye donated DNA samples in hopes that it one day helped with the identification.

His casketed remains are being accompanied by his great niece, TSGT Holly Phillips, currently serving with the Illinois Air Nation Guard.

Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins survive.

Those preceding him in death in addition to his parents, Charles and Effie Sharrow; are his brothers, Bob, Ben, Ken, Glenn, Chick, Bill, Mo and Ralph; as well as his sisters, Nina Rose Johnson and Shirley Mae Sharrow.

His family will receive friends on Sunday, September 24, 2023 from 6-8PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA.

Graveside services will be held at 11AM on Monday, September 25, 2023 at St. Ann Cemetery, Jenks Township, Forest County with Father Cory Pius, pastor, presiding.

Sgt. Sharrow will be laid to rest with full military honors accorded by active duty members of the U.S. Military and the Brookville Honor Guard.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory or obtain additional information by visiting https://www.furlongfuneralhome.com/.

