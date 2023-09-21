Ronald H. Becker, Sr., age 82, of Lawrenceville, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, September 18, 2023.

He was born on June 5, 1941, in Yatesboro, PA, the eldest son of Floyd and Justina (Schill) Becker.

Ronald was the husband of Susan Jane (Moore) Becker.

He was a draftsman at Ingersoll-Dresser Rand for 41 years.

Ronald was an active member of the Father Lewis E. Brown Council 281 of the Knights of Columbus for 61 years where he was a 3rd and 4th degree knight.

He held various offices such as Grand Knight, Faithful Navigator, District Deputy, Finger Lakes Conference Chairman, and was the Financial Secretary of the Council for many years.

Ronald enjoyed assisting with spaghetti dinners at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tioga, PA, and participating Tioga Old Home Days making delicious funnel cakes.

He was a eucharistic minister and lector at Holy Child Catholic Church in Mansfield, PA and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tioga, PA.

He enjoyed being a Boy Scout leader while his sons were growing up.

Ron loved spending time with his family.

Whether it be a road trip to Clarion, PA to spend time with his siblings or in-laws, playing cards, fishing with his grandkids, or just enjoying everyone’s company.

For many years, he always had the most beautiful garden that he took a lot of pride in.

He always looked forward to going to the NASCAR races every August at Watkins Glen with family and friends.

He was an avid hunter for many years.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 59 years, Susan; daughter, Teresa (Alex) Troncone of Corning, NY; sons, Ronald (Betsy) Becker, Jr. of Corning, NY and John (Sally Harr) Becker of Lawrenceville, PA; grandchildren, Erin, Brooke, Amanda, Jake, and Nick; great granddaughter, Peyton; brothers, George (Barb) Becker of Leeper, PA, Robert (Karen) Becker of Lucinda, PA, Richard (Diane) Becker of Lucinda, PA, and James (Cindy) Becker of Erie, PA; sisters, Cindy (John) Delaney of Bradford, PA, and Sandy, (Mike) Amsler of Shippenville, PA; sister-in-law, Barb Myers of Knox, PA; brother-in-law Walter (Donna) Moore, sister-in-law Sally Moore, sister-in-law Norma (Jim) Wotring and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Thomas Becker, mother-in-law Mae Moore, sister-in-law and brother in-law Mary and Russell Bartley, brother-in-law James Moore, and special friends Rose and Eugene Troncone.

Friends and family are invited to call from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. on Friday, September 22, at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA.

A memorial mass will be celebrated Saturday, September 23, at 11:00 A.M. at the Holy Child Catholic Church, 242 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA, with Reverend Bryan Wright as celebrant.

Burial will take place at Tioga County Memorial Gardens at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ronald’s name to the Knights of Columbus Father Lewis E. Brown Council 281, PO Box 1012, Corning, NY, 14830, or to the Holy Child Catholic Church, 242 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA, 16933. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.

