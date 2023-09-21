AICDAC Hosts 4th Annual Recovery Respects First Responders Event
CLARION, Pa. – Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) held the 4th Annual Recovery Respects First Responders Event at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Clarion on September 8th.
(Pictured above: 2023 Recovery Champion Flame Award recipients Jesse Kelley and Katie Roth, joined by AICDAC Certified Recovery Specialist Kathy Stitt.)
This event was held to recognize all first responders who have saved a person’s life from an opioid overdose. People in recovery who have been revived by first responders were present to award each first responder who has saved a life from an opioid overdose with recognition from AICDAC and the Recovery Community.
AICDAC also recognized the work of two individuals named, “Recovery Champions” along with the Recovery Champion Flame Award in each county.
This year, Shyanne Miller, Jesse Kelley, and Katie Roth were the 2023 Recovery Champion Flame Award recipients.
Shyanne received the Flame Award for her work as an EMT with Southern Clarion County EMS, Clarion Hospital EMS, and East Brady Ambulance Service and her work in advocating for awareness for addiction, Narcan, and drug and alcohol resources within the community.
Jesse Kelley received the award for his work as branch director of Clarion County YMCA and his assistance in getting the Recovery N’ Motion program established in Clarion County.
Katie Roth received the Flame Award for her work in collaboration with the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission as the Wellness Coordinator at the Clarion County YMCA in running the Recovery N’ Motion program.
The mission of Recovery N’ Motion is to promote long-term recovery from substance use disorders through education, advocacy, and recovery support services, resulting in healthier individuals, families, and communities. The program is designed to learn how exercise and healthy nutrition can promote long-term recovery. Weekly exercise classes are available, as well as one-on-one personal training with a Wellness Coach.
AICDAC would like to thank all first responders and community members who have saved the life of someone in an overdose emergency.
Anyone that is interested in obtaining a FREE Naloxone kit, please contact the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission at 814-226-6350, or visit www.aicdac.org.
