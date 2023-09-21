 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Community Bank in Rimersburg to Host ‘Community Days’ This Friday

Thursday, September 21, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

CCCB RimersburgRIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Community Bank will host “Community Days” this Friday, September 22, at the Rimersburg location.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 592 Main Street, Rimersburg, Pa.

Clarion County Community Bank is asking the public to help “RAM up the Foodbanks” as part of Clarion County Community Bank’s Foodstock.

To help out, you can bring non-perishable food items or monetary donations to Clarion County Community Bank in New Bethlehem this Friday, September 22.

Be sure to enjoy a hot dog, chips, and a drink while you are there!

For more information about Clarion County Community Bank, please visit https://clarionbank.com/

cccb_nobkg_small


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.