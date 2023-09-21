SPONSORED: Pre-Register to Win Big Ticket Items at Long Shot Ammo & Arms Autumn Expo Happening This Saturday!
FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – There is still time to pre-register to win big ticket items at Long Shot Ammo & Arms 3rd Annual Autumn Expo this Saturday!
Long Shot Ammo & Arms invites you and your family out to enjoy a day of fun at the Long Shot Autumn Expo happening on Saturday, September 23, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Enjoy a day of music, crafters, breweries, wineries, food trucks, axe throwing, and big sales throughout the store!
Music will be provided by Tessa Magagnotti and Shawn Hook.
Pre-register to be entered to win the big ticket prizes. Individuals must be present to win.
Bring a lawn chair and hang out all day!
Long Shot Ammo & Arms is located at 660 Longview Road, Fairmount City, PA 16224.
For more information, please visit their Facebook page or give them a call at 814-365-7028.
