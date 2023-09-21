Susan E. Sanford, 75, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born March 20, 1948, in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Hazel Foy Godinich.

She attended business college after graduating from Greenville High School in the class of 1966.

Susan worked for many years as a cashier at several local stores, including Hills, McCrory’s, Eckerd’s, and JoAnn Fabrics.

She was also well known for walking around Seneca for many years selling Avon products.

She loved sewing and made many bears for VNA Hospice families.

Susan enjoyed bluegrass music and attending bluegrass festivals.

She was a 32-year cancer survivor and attended every Relay for Life event she could over the years.

Mrs. Sanford attended Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City for the last 15 years.

She was married to Dale K. Bickel on August 2, 1969, and he preceded her in death on September 17, 1999.

On August 17, 2002, she was married to William Sanford, Sr., who preceded her in death on March 4, 2012.

Surviving are her significant other, William Merryman of Shippenville; two children, Cathy Kohoutek and her husband Joseph of Loganville, GA, and Jay Bickel and his wife Danielle of Cranberry; five step children, Darleen Hendricks and her husband Scott of Missouri, Martha Stansbury and her husband Jerry of Titusville, William Sanford, Jr. and his wife Marge of Oil City, Wes Sanford and his wife Ginger of Rockland, and Carolyn Bemis of Oil City; five grandchildren, Aaryn Collingwood and her husband Kyle of Oil City, Katelyn Martens and her husband Mark of Fairmont, NC, Donald Kohoutek of Loganville, GA, Tyler Husing of Cranberry, and Austin Fento and his significant other Destiny Wiant of Cranberry; three step grandchildren, Jennifer, Stacy, and Kurtis Fry; and four great grandchildren, Alora, Aubrey, Kaylee, and Kaleb Collingwood.

Also surviving are two siblings, Linda Jackson of Franklin, and Brian Godinich of Louisville, KY.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Godinich.

A visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Monday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Funeral services will follow the visitation at 1 pm with Pastor Tim Connor officiating.

Interment will be in Reno Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to Relay for Life of Venango County.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

