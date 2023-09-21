Demolition of Town and Country Building Extends Whiskey Row

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Neiswonger Construction demolished the former Town and Country Dry Cleaning building at 541 Liberty Street on Wednesday.

The building occupying a fourth-generation dry cleaning business was empty for the last several years; it never really recovered after the business declined with COVID. The Town and Country lot now joins Whiskey Row and continues to be a part of Clarion’s history.

At the end of the 18th century, the colorful owner of the Jones House on Main Street in Clarion decided to build four houses along Liberty Steet and nicknamed them Whiskey Row.

The name stuck, and in 2022, Whiskey Row LLC was registered in Pennsylvania as a family organization that plans to revitalize the same properties.

“Our current plan is to renovate the houses on Liberty Street to be structurally sound with modern updates and visually appealing, long-term rentals, as we believe there is demand for more quality housing in Clarion,” Chelsea Alexander told exploreClarion.com.

“The houses had fallen into disrepair, so restoration will be gradual. There is a small, standalone dwelling in the backyard that may be suitable as a short-term rental.”

Whiskey Row LLC purchased the four properties in 2022, and the corporation recently purchased the adjacent former dry cleaning building. A deed was recorded at the Clarion County Register and Recorder on August 29, 2023, for the sale from Tara Leia and Christopher John Lanzarotta to Whiskey Row Park LLC for $5,000.00.

While there has been interest in connecting downtown with the river in several potential locations, Whiskey Row Park LLC does not own the building behind the former dry cleaner building.

“Our goal is to beautify this block of Liberty Street while honoring its unique history (hence us adopting the original “Whiskey Row” name), Alexander said. “This is a long-term, family project we take one step at a time. The opportunities available to help revitalize Clarion are endless. We aim to contribute to positive development in Clarion and make it a more desirable place to live, work, and have fun.”

The new addition to Whiskey Row 541 could provide off-street parking for the Whiskey Row properties.

RELATED:

From the Jones House to Renovating Whiskey Row on Liberty Street

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.