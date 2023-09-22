7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Friday, September 22, 2023 @ 12:09 AM
Today
Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind around 9 mph.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Monday Night
A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
A chance of showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
