Additional Details Released in Case of Local Woman Accused of Abusing 3-Month-Old Child, Breaking Multiple Bones

VENANGO TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Additional information has been released regarding a case against a local woman who allegedly admitted to abusing her three-month-old son, causing severe injuries and multiple fractured bones.

Court documents indicate Butler-based State Police filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Destiny Grace Valimont, of Parker, on Wednesday, September 20, in Magisterial District Judge Lewis E. Stoughton’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, a three-month-old child suffered a “displaced oblique fracture” to the right femur bone, as well as, a broken tibia in the right leg and two left rib fractures (rib number 7 and 10). Both rib fractures are in separate stages of the healing process. The victim also sustained a “hematoma” to the right upper forehead.

The facts contained in this affidavit come from Trooper Codi Walker’s own personal observations, observations of other county agencies, Trooper Walker’s training, training and experience related to Trooper Walker by other county agencies and medical staff including Nurses and the attending Physicians at AHN Grove City Hospital and UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and initial responding officers and EMS personnel, the complaint states.

This affidavit is intended to show merely that there is sufficient probable cause for the arrest of Destiny Valimont and does not set forth all of Trooper Walker’s personal knowledge or all of the knowledge of other county agencies or medical staff about this particular investigation, the complaint indicates.

On Sunday, September 17, PSP Butler received a call from Grove City Hospital advising that there was a three-month-old male patient being treated for a hip injury. It was later determined that the infant suffered a “spiral fracture” to the right femur and had a hematoma to the right upper forehead. The infant was airlifted by medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for further treatment, the complaint notes.

On September 17, at approximately 8:45 a.m., a Butler County Social Worker received a phone call from Destiny Valimont where she stated, “I need you to come and get me and take me to urgent care or the emergency room.” When asked why by the social worker, Valimont stated, “I was trying to get gas out of the baby, and I think I did it wrong. I think I dislocated or broke his hip,” the complaint states.

The social worker advised Valimont to “hang up and call 9-1-1,” the complaint indicates.

Trooper Brandon Marshall met with the child’s parents, Destiny Valimont, and a known 31-year-old Parker man at Grove City Hospital before he was flown to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Valimont informed Trooper Marshall that on Friday, September 15, at approximately 11:00 a.m., she attempted to release gas from the victim child while he was lying in his pack-n-play in her bedroom. She advised that she “heard a crack” when she was pushing on his legs, according to the complaint.

Trooper Marshall asked why they didn’t take the baby to the hospital immediately, to which the father replied, “I drank a beer, and I didn’t want to go to the hospital and be questioned. I wanted to see if he would heal,” the complaint notes.

The victim was injured on September 15 and was not taken to the hospital for treatment until September 17, the complaint states.

Trooper Walker made contact with the child at Children’s Hospital on September 17, at approximately 11:15 a.m., and observed bruising to the right upper forehead, which was later determined to be a three-to-four-day-old injury, the complaint indicates.

Trooper Walker observed his right leg to be extremely swollen in comparison to his left leg. The victim was able to move his right foot but was unable to move his right leg. An initial x-ray determined the victim suffered a “displaced oblique fracture” to the right femur, the complaint notes.

After a full skeletal exam, it was determined the victim also sustained a tibia fracture to the right leg and two left rib fractures (rib number 7 and 10). Both rib fractures are reported to be in separate stages of the healing process, the complaint states.

On September 17, Trooper Walker interviewed the treating physician, Dr. Antonucci, who stated that a three-month-old child is non-mobile, therefore, “in the absence of a reasonable mechanism, this is virtually diagnostic of physical child abuse,” the complaint indicates.

She advised that the injuries the victim suffered are not consistent with how the injuries were reported. She stated that the child is suffering from “substantial pain and impairment of function,” the complaint notes.

On September 17, Trooper Walker interviewed Valimont at PSP Butler, where she admitted to getting angry at the victim because he was being fussy and forcefully pushed on his leg and heard it “crack,” the complaint states.

Valimont was arraigned at 2:00 a.m. on September 20 on the following charges in front of Judge Stoughton:

Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

Aggravated Assault – Victim Less Than 6 and Defendant 18 or older, Felony 2

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Felony 3

Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Butler County Jail.

She faces a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, October 3, at 10:40 a.m. with Judge Stoughton presiding.

Charges have yet to be filed against the father of the child in this case.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.