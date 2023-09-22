Behind One-Two Punch of Bish and Skibinski, Union/A-C Valley Rolls Past Kane, 40-0



KANE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Owen Bish has been something of a Swiss Army knife for the Union/A-C Valley football team this season.

He’s caught the ball. He’s run with it.

On Friday night at Kane, he ran with it — with a lot of success.

(Pictured above, Union/A-C Valley’s Owen Bish/submitted photo)

Bish rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries as the Falcon Knights build a 33-0 lead at the half on the way to a 40-0 road win over the Wolves.

“We definitely got off to a good start,” said Union/A-C Valley coach Dan Reed. “We returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and then picked off a pass on their first possession. It was 12-0 just a few minutes into the game.”



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Logan Skibinski raced 86 yards on that opening kickoff for a touchdown and then scored the next two TDs on runs of 4 and 36 to put Union/A-C Valley up 20-0 in the first quarter.

Bish then took off on a 92-yard touchdown run with 5:59 left in the second quarter for a 26-0 lead.

Bish scored again on a much shorter run — a 1-yard plunge — to increase the lead to 33-0 at the half.

Union/A-C Valley outgained Kane 241-56 in the first half.

“We really have a good one-two punch back there in (Bish and Skibinski),” Reed said. “They both have that extra burst of speed. Both of them ran the ball well.”

Skibinski finished with 63 yards on just five carries. Easton Wingard also made the most of his two rushing attempts, gaining 23 yards.

Brody Dittman was 6-of-13 passing for 94 yards. Trey Fleming caught two passes for 34 yards.

Aidan Fox capped the scoring when he scooped up a fumble and took it back 80 yards for a touchdown.

Union/A-C Valley forced four turnovers, including three interceptions.

Kane finished with just 122 yards on offense. Union/A-C Valley rolled up 328 yards.

It’s the second straight win for the Falcon Knights (3-2).

“I think we’re getting better, which is good,” Reed said. “And I think we have to build off of this.”



