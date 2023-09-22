Cathleen J. Rinker, 88, of Oil City, PA., passed away Thursday Sept. 21, 2023 at the Titusville Hospital after an extended illness.

Born Jan. 9, 1935 in Tioga Center, NY., she was the daughter of the late George and Ellen Tasker McNeil.

Cathleen graduated from Tioga Center High School.

She was married to Keith G. Rinker and he preceded her in death.

Cathleen was 1 of 12 children, who will be remembered as being a provider for her own seven children.

She also welcomed into her home the many friends of her children whom fondly nicknamed her “Chuck”.

She enjoyed gardening, most sports (especially bull riding), animals of all kinds, and she always looked for the good in people.

She leaves the world with three pieces of advice for a happy life.

Always be kind to others as God intended.

Keep the people you love close to your heart.

Eat meals with family as often as you can.

She had worked with her husband over the years and had worked as a turn key at the Venango County Jail.

She is survived by 6 children: Gary Rinker of Tecumseh, MO, Susan Rinker of Oil City, Christopher Rinker of Columbiana, TN, Joel Rinker of Center, ND, Ryan Rinker of Columbiana, TN, Kyle Rinker and his life partner Christina of Oil City.

14 grandchildren: Keith Michael Rinker, Shanon Platt and her husband Dustin, Gary Smith & his wife Caralyn, Heather Molinari, Nicole Knox & her husband Josh, Kayla and Joel Rinker Jr., Cheyenne, Sarah and Ryan Rinker Jr.,& his wife Casey, Gaven Rinker, Trenton, Trinity and Trace Garner.

20 great grandchildren also survive.

She is survived by one brother Darwin McNeil of CA and a sister Lois Cole of NY.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son David Rinker and by eight brothers and one sister.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences my be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital.

“A Prayer of Gratitude for the gift of my mothers life, in heaven and earth.

Gracious God, today I offer a prayer of gratitude for the gift of my mother’s life, both in Heaven and on Earth.

Her presence illuminated my world, and her love was a constant source of strength and support.

I am forever thankful for the blessings she brought into my life.

