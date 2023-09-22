Clarion County Native Weaver Among Recent State Police Promotions

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police recognized the promotions of 36 new sergeants and 63 new corporals during a ceremony on September 20 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Harrisburg, Commissioner Christopher Paris announced.

Sgt. Zachery M. Weaver, of Clarion County, was promoted to sergeant.

Sergeant Weaver is assigned to Troop E, Warren. He enlisted in the State Police in 2015 and was promoted to Corporal in 2020.

A Bureau of Liquor Enforcement employee was promoted to enforcement officer 3 during the ceremony.

Promoted to sergeant:

Sgt. Salvatore M. Alaimo Jr., of Lehigh County, is assigned to the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations. Sergeant Alaimo enlisted in the State Police in 2010 and was promoted to Corporal in 2016.

Sgt. Gregory M. Bacher Jr., of Clearfield County, is assigned to Troop J, Lancaster. Sergeant Bacher enlisted in the State Police in 2010 and was promoted to Corporal in 2020.

Sgt. Mark F. Baron, of Luzerne County, is assigned to Troop H, Chambersburg. Sergeant Baron enlisted in the State Police in 2007 and was promoted to Corporal in 2018.

Sgt. Michael A. Bermudez, of Berks County, is assigned to the Bureau of Gaming Enforcement. Sergeant Bermudez enlisted in the State Police in 2009 and was promoted to Corporal in 2020.

Sgt. Ryan R. Burns, of Jefferson County, is assigned to Troop B, Uniontown. Sergeant Burns enlisted in the State Police in 2007 and was promoted to Corporal in 2017.

Sgt. Thomas D. Carter, of Butler County, is assigned to the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division. Sergeant Carter enlisted in the State Police in 2013 and was promoted to Corporal in 2018.

Sgt. Cory L. Despot, of Blair County, is assigned to Troop T, Everett. Sergeant Despot enlisted in the State Police in 2006 and was promoted to Corporal in 2015.

Sgt. Ryan J. Farrell, of Luzerne County, is assigned to the Bureau of Gaming Enforcement. Sergeant Farrell enlisted in the State Police in 2014 and was promoted to Corporal in 2020.

Sgt. Elizabeth R. Glentzer, of Luzerne County, is assigned to the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division. Sergeant Glentzer enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in 2010 and was promoted to Corporal in 2016.

Sgt. Louis P. Gober, of Luzerne County, is assigned to Troop H, Gettysburg. Sergeant Gober enlisted in the State Police in 2002 and was promoted to Corporal in 2011.

Sgt. Jason R. Groff, of Cumberland County, is assigned to Troop J, Lancaster. Sergeant Groff enlisted in the State Police in 2014 and was promoted to Corporal in 2020.

Sgt. Curtis A. Guntrum, of Butler County, is assigned to the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division. Sergeant Guntrum enlisted in the State Police in 2006 and was promoted to Corporal in 2016.

Sgt. Rusty L. Hays, of Indiana County, is assigned to the Bureau of Gaming Enforcement. Sergeant Hays enlisted in the State Police in 1999 and was promoted to Corporal in 2007.

Sgt. Aaron R. Hunt, of Dauphin County, is assigned to the Bureau of Training and Education. Sergeant Hunt enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in 2007 and was promoted to Corporal in 2018.

Sgt. Ronald A. Jarvie, of Westmoreland County, is assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Sergeant Jarvie enlisted in the State Police in 2010 and was promoted to Corporal in 2018.

Sgt. Elijah Jones, of Montgomery County, is assigned to Troop K, Philadelphia. Sergeant Jones enlisted in the State Police in 2011 and was promoted to Corporal in 2018.

Sgt. Randy L. Kemmerling, of Cumberland County, is assigned to Troop H, Harrisburg. Sergeant Kemmerling enlisted in the State Police in 2011 and was promoted to Corporal in 2020.

Sgt. Jeffrey M. Lambert, of Montgomery County, is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol. Sergeant Lambert enlisted in the State Police in 2007 and was promoted to Corporal in 2017.

Sgt. Michael D. Lang, of Dauphin County, is assigned to the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations. Sergeant Lang enlisted in the State Police in 2002 and was promoted to Corporal in 2013.

Sgt. Jennifer R. Maguire, of Lancaster County, is assigned to Troop J, Lancaster. Sergeant Maguire enlisted in the State Police in 2007 and was promoted to Corporal in 2016.

Sgt. Michael D. Marinchak, of Schuylkill County, is assigned to the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division. Sergeant Marinchak enlisted in the State Police in 2003 and was promoted to Corporal in 2018.

Sgt. Donald Marsh, of Luzerne County, is assigned to the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations. Sergeant Marsh enlisted in the State Police in 2006 and was promoted to Corporal in 2020.

Sgt. Larry J. McDaniel Jr., of Carbon County, is assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Sergeant McDaniel enlisted in the State Police in 2005 and was promoted to Corporal in 2016.

Sgt. Jason P. Michaels, of Centre County, is assigned to Troop F, Montoursville. Sergeant Michaels enlisted in the State Police in 2008 and was promoted to Corporal in 2014.

Sgt. Katherine L. Miller, of Berks County, is assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Sergeant Miller enlisted in the State Police in 2009 and was promoted to Corporal in 2018.

Sgt. Joseph J. Pericci, of Luzerne County, is assigned to Troop N, Stroudsburg. Sergeant Pericci enlisted in the State Police in 2004 and was promoted to Corporal in 2017.

Sgt. James K. Reed, of Elk County, is assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run. Sergeant Reed enlisted in the State Police in 2014 and was promoted to Corporal in 2020.

Sgt. Bryan S. Ripple, of Armstrong County, is assigned to Troop C, Punxsutawney. Sergeant Ripple enlisted in the State Police in 1999 and was promoted to Corporal in 2016.

Sgt. Marvin S. Shair, of Northampton County, is assigned to Troop N, Stroudsburg. Sergeant Shair enlisted in the State Police in 2011 and was promoted to Corporal in 2017.

Sgt. Richard J. Sizer, of Fayette County, is assigned to Troop E, Erie. Sergeant Sizer enlisted in the State Police in 2009 and was promoted to Corporal in 2018.

Sgt. William L. Snow, of Montgomery County, is assigned to Troop J, York. Sergeant Snow enlisted in the State Police in 2006 and was promoted to Corporal in 2017.

Sgt. Nathan A. Svencer, of Somerset County, is assigned to Troop T, Highspire. Sergeant Svencer enlisted in the State Police in 2002 and was promoted to Corporal in 2017.

Sgt. Rayna J. Todd, of Chester County, is assigned to the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, Philadelphia District Office. Sergeant Todd enlisted in the State Police in 2002 and was promoted to Corporal in 2013.

Sgt. Sean M. Waters, of Lancaster County, is assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Sergeant Waters enlisted in the State Police in 2007 and was promoted to Corporal in 2017.

Sgt. Scott A. Zigo, of Butler County, is assigned to Troop D, Kittanning. Sergeant Zigo enlisted in the State Police in 2005 and was promoted to Corporal in 2015.

Promoted to corporal:

Cpl. Fernando Abbondanza Jr., of Allegheny County, is assigned to Troop B, Pittsburgh. Corporal Abbondanza enlisted in the State Police in 2005.

Cpl. Zachary J. Baker, of Centre County, is assigned to Troop F, Mansfield. Corporal Baker enlisted in the State Police in 2015.

Cpl. Michael D. Bence, of Cumberland County, is assigned to the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards. Corporal Bence enlisted in the State Police in 2006.

Cpl. Brian D. Borowicz, of Lackawanna County, is assigned to Troop C, Marienville. Corporal Borowicz enlisted in the State Police in 2010.

Cpl. Joel J. Bridges, of Erie County, is assigned to Troop E, Erie. Corporal Bridges enlisted in the State Police in 2012.

Cpl. Chad T. Burgwald, of Chester County, is assigned to Troop J, Avondale. Corporal Burgwald enlisted in the State Police in 2010.

Cpl. Chad L. Burry, of Northampton County, is assigned to Troop K, Media. Corporal Burry enlisted in the State Police in 2013.

Cpl. Wayne T. Butler-Miletto, of Bucks County, is assigned to Troop M, Media. Corporal Butler-Miletto enlisted in the State Police in 2017.

Cpl. Ronald C. Carey, of Adams County, is assigned to Troop H, Gettysburg. Corporal Carey enlisted in the State Police in 2005.

Cpl. Lucas D. Collins, of Cumberland County, is assigned to the Bureau of Research and Development. Corporal Collins enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Cpl. Sergio L. Colon, of Philadelphia County, is assigned to Troop K, Philadelphia. Corporal Colon enlisted in the State Police in 2010.

Cpl. Jonathan Confer, of Montour County, is assigned to Troop J, York. Corporal Confer enlisted in the State Police in 2010.

Cpl. William P. Connelly Jr., of Chester County, is assigned to the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations, SERT East. Corporal Connelly enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Cpl. Jeffrey S. Cross, of Venango County, is assigned to Troop E, Erie. Corporal Cross enlisted in the State Police in 2008.

Cpl. Caleb J. Diaz, of Montgomery County, is assigned to Troop K, Media. Corporal Diaz enlisted in the State Police in 2016.

Cpl. Anthony J. DiPietro, of Bucks County, is assigned to Troop B, Pittsburgh. Corporal DiPietro enlisted in the State Police in 2017.

Cpl. Scott A. Dowlin, of Greene County, is assigned to Troop B, Washington. Corporal Dowlin enlisted in the State Police in 2007.

Cpl. Joel D. Follmer, of Lycoming County, is assigned to Troop F, Montoursville. Corporal Follmer enlisted in the State Police in 2009.

Cpl. Travis J. Garner, of Bedford County, is assigned to Troop B, Uniontown. Corporal Garner enlisted in the State Police in 2006.

Cpl. Kristina D. Garrett, of Washington County, is assigned to the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards. Corporal Garrett enlisted in the State Police in 2015.

Cpl. Ryan M. Gehman, of Lancaster County, is assigned to Troop J, Lancaster. Corporal Gehman enlisted in the State Police in 2013.

Cpl. Matthew J. Geiman, of York County, is assigned to the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations. Corporal Geiman enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Cpl. Dylan O. Gelvin, of Bedford County, is assigned to Troop H, Chambersburg. Corporal Gelvin enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Cpl. Ronald A. Godek, of Erie County, is assigned to Troop E, Girard. Corporal Godek enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Cpl. Andrew R. Hagan, of Butler County, is assigned to Troop D, Mercer. Corporal Hagan enlisted in the State Police in 2013.

Cpl. Jeffrey R. Hahn, of Cumberland County, is assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run. Corporal Hahn enlisted in the State Police in 2007.

Cpl. Corri L. Hannon, of Erie County, is assigned to Troop E, Girard. Corporal Hannon enlisted in the State Police in 2017.

Cpl. Andrew R. Hearn, of Harleysville, is assigned to Troop K, Media. Corporal Hearn enlisted in the State Police in 2011.

Cpl. Collin Hecker, of Berks County, is assigned to Troop L, Reading. Corporal Hecker enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Cpl. Jonathan G.T. Hickman, of Bucks County, is assigned to Troop K, Philadelphia. Corporal Hickman enlisted in the State Police in 2008.

Cpl. Travis K. Hill, of Chester County, is assigned to Troop K, Media. Corporal Hill enlisted in the State Police in 2010.

Cpl. Richard R. Hughes, of Huntingdon County, is assigned to Troop G, McConnellsburg. Corporal Hughes enlisted in the State Police in 2012.

Cpl. Bret E. Kahler, of Clearfield County, is assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run. Corporal Kahler enlisted in the State Police in 2005.

Cpl. Kurtis K. Killian, of Northumberland County, is assigned to Troop H, Chambersburg. Corporal Killian enlisted in the State Police in 2016.

Cpl. Michael Kishbach, of Luzerne County, is assigned to Troop H, Chambersburg. Corporal Kishbach enlisted in the State Police in 2016.

Cpl. Steven Knickel, of York County, is assigned to Troop H, Gettysburg. Corporal Knickel enlisted in the State Police in 2017.

Cpl. Chad C. Kramer, of Clinton County, is assigned to Troop F, Emporium. Corporal Kramer enlisted in the State Police in 2016.

Cpl. Katherine E. MacTavish, of Clearfield County, is assigned to the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division – West. Corporal MacTavish enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Cpl. Michael D. Magee, of Montgomery County, is assigned to Troop K, Philadelphia. Corporal Magee enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Cpl. Andrew J. Martin, of Philadelphia County, is assigned to Troop K, Philadelphia. Corporal Martin enlisted in the State Police in 2005.

Cpl. Clayton C. McGeary, of Beaver County, is assigned to Troop D, Beaver. Corporal McGeary enlisted in the State Police in 2015.

Cpl. Michael Murtha, of Luzerne County, is assigned to Troop H, Chambersburg. Corporal Murtha enlisted in the State Police in 2016.

Cpl. Joseph Napolsky, of Luzerne County, is assigned to Troop H, Carlisle. Corporal Napolsky enlisted in the State Police in 2016.

Cpl. Timothy J. O’Connor Jr., of Chester County, is assigned to Troop J, Embreeville. Corporal Barnhart enlisted in the State Police in 2010.

Cpl. Tyler J. O’Shura, of Carbon County, is assigned to Troop N, Lehighton. Corporal O’Shura enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Cpl. Leo J. Petrucci, of Monroe County, is assigned to Troop K, Philadelphia. Corporal Petrucci enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Cpl. Nelson D. Renno, of Lancaster County, is assigned to Troop J, Lancaster. Corporal Renno enlisted in the State Police in 2006.

Cpl. Timothy J. Richartz, of Lancaster County, is assigned to Troop J, Lancaster. Corporal Richartz enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Cpl. Justin M. Rosboschil, of Union County, is assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Computer Crime Unit. Corporal Rosboschil enlisted in the State Police in 2012.

Cpl. Keith A. Rudy, of Lebanon County, is assigned to Troop H, Carlisle. Corporal Rudy enlisted in the State Police in 2010.

Cpl. Thomas Rummerfield, of Lehigh County, is assigned to Troop M, Bethlehem. Corporal Rummerfield enlisted in the State Police in 2010.

Cpl. John M. Schall, of Centre County, is assigned to Troop E, Meadville. Corporal Schall enlisted in the State Police in 2013.

Cpl. Jeffrey B. Smull, of Northampton County, is assigned to the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations, SERT East. Corporal Smull enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Cpl. Michael R. Sofranko, of Carbon County, is assigned to Troop K, Skippack. Corporal Sofranko enlisted in the State Police in 2011.

Cpl. Christopher R. Stecik, of Lackawanna County, is assigned to Troop H, Carlisle. Corporal Stecik enlisted in the State Police in 2013.

Cpl. Christopher J. Sulitka, of Luzerne County, is assigned to the Bureau of Forensic Services. Corporal Sulitka enlisted in the State Police in 2016.

Cpl. Scott M. Swasing, of Clearfield County, is assigned to Troop G, Hollidaysburg. Corporal Swasing enlisted in the State Police in 2006.

Cpl. Jason M. Trupp, of Chester County, is assigned to Troop J, Avondale. Corporal Trupp enlisted in the State Police in 2007.

Cpl. Jeff J. Walker, of Tioga County, is assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Corporal Walker enlisted in the State Police in 2012.

Cpl. Kyle G. Yeager, of Bucks County, is assigned to Troop K, Media. Corporal Yeager enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Cpl. Roman Zabolotnyy, of Bucks County, is assigned to the Bureau of Gaming Enforcement. Corporal Zabolotnyy enlisted in the State Police in 2017.

Cpl. Jason T. Zoshak, of Luzerne County, is assigned to Troop H, Harrisburg. Corporal Zoshak enlisted in the State Police in 2016.

Cpl. Nicholas T. Zulick, of Schuylkill County, is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol, Patrol Services Division. Corporal Zulick enlisted in the State Police in 2013.

Promoted to Enforcement Officer 3:

Jason Suppin, of Bucks County, is assigned to District Enforcement Office #1, Philadelphia. EO3 Suppin joined the State Police in 2006.

