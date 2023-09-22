Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bacon Guacamole with Cotija Cheese

Take your game-day snack to a new level with this bacon guacamole!

Ingredients

3 medium ripe avocado, peeled and cubed

2 to 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice



1/2 to 1 teaspoon kosher salt1/2 cup crumbled cooked bacon1/2 cup Cotija cheese

Directions

-In a bowl, mash avocados until almost smooth. Stir in lime juice and ½ teaspoon salt. Let stand 10 minutes to allow flavors to blend. Adjust seasoning with additional lime juice and salt if desired. Top with bacon and Cotija cheese.

