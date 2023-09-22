Clarion-Limestone Foundation to Sell Raffle Tickets at Central Clarion Football Game

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Clarion-Limestone Foundation will be selling raffle tickets at the Central Clarion Wildcats football game at the Clarion-Limestone Field on Friday, September 22.

Tickets will also be sold at the home game at the Clarion-Limestone Field on October 20 against St. Marys.

Tickets are also available at Hollenbaugh’s HomeTown Meat market, Sawyer’s Nursery, Leadbetter Enterprises, and by calling the Clarion-Limestone Business office.

The Clarion-Limestone Area Scholastic Foundation supports and fosters enhancement activities and initiatives that improve the academic and overall well-being for kindergarten through 12th grade students in the Clarion-Limestone Area School District.

The Clarion-Limestone Area Scholastic Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization vested with enhancing the education of the Clarion-Limestone Area School District students.

The foundation does this by awarding grants to teachers for worthy projects that are not able to be funded by the school district and by supporting other projects that directly benefit students. The grants contribute to innovative and creative teaching, thereby ensuring the fulfillment of the foundation’s mission.

Contributions from community members and businesses are the crux of the foundation, and all gifts are greatly appreciated and help provide educational opportunities for students of the Clarion-Limestone Area School District.

There are a number of ways you can help the CLASF, including:

• Personal gifts of cash or securities

• Pledges paid monthly, quarterly, or annually

• Payroll deduction for Clarion-Limestone employees

• Memorial gifts to honor loved ones

• Honorariums to recognize individuals (perhaps favorite teachers) who have touched your life

• Estate gifts left in your will, trust fund, or insurance

• Gifts of real estate

• In-kind or cash-equivalent gifts such as property, collections, royalties, merchandise, or equipment

• Gifts of time and talents as a volunteer

Because the Clarion-Limestone Area Scholastic Foundation is a 501(c)(3), gifts are tax deductible.

If you are interested in giving a gift to the foundation or would like to volunteer your time and talents, please contact the President of

the foundation, Mr. Robert Sawyer at CLASF 4091 C-L School Road, Strattanville, PA 16258.

