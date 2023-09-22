Criminal Charges Withdrawn Against Teen Accused of Assaulting Woman in Emlenton Borough

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges against a local teen who allegedly assaulted a woman during a domestic dispute in Emlenton Borough were withdrawn on Wednesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 18-year-old Benjamin Claypool, of Emlenton, were withdrawn during a preliminary hearing in Venango County Central Court:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Conspiracy – Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

A summary charge of Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact was moved to Non-Traffic Court.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Emlenton Borough Police were dispatched by Clarion County 9-1-1 around 7:39 p.m. on Monday, July 17, for a 9-1-1 hangup. The dispatcher advised police it sounded like a domestic was occurring and no one would answer on the callback.

Police were advised the phone call was coming back to a residence on Chestnut Street in Emlenton, Venango County.

Responding officers stood outside the door and could hear a male and a female verbally arguing, the complaint states.

An officer knocked on the door, and a male appeared as the door opened. Officers identified the male as Benjamin Claypool, the complaint indicates.

Officers had Claypool sit on the sidewalk and cross his legs. Claypool stated the two were arguing because “the TV was up too loud,” according to the complaint.

Claypool was taken into custody and placed in the police cruiser, the complaint notes.

The victim was identified and said that the two were involved in a physical altercation. The victim stated Claypool slapped her with an open hand, the complaint states.

Charges were filed against Claypool on July 18.

