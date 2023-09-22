Featured Local Job: Assistant Wrestling Coach
Friday, September 22, 2023 @ 01:09 PM
The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for the 2023-2024 Assistant Junior High Wrestling Coach and Assistant Varsity Wrestling Coach positions.
All applicants must possess or be able to obtain the required clearances.
Applicants should send a letter of interest and references to:
Dr. Joseph Carrico, Superintendent
Clarion Area School District
221 Liberty Street
Clarion, PA 16214
Application review will begin immediately and continue until suitable applicants are determined.
