Featured Local Job: Caseworker 1

Clarion County has an opening for a Caseworker 1 position.

Position: Caseworker 1 – On-Going.

Full-Time, 80 hours per pay.

Department: Children and Youth Services, Clarion, PA

Pay Grade: $18.00/hour starting rate.

Benefits:

Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of premium, county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance.

Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees.

5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off.

Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

Qualifications: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

View full job details here: https://cms9files.revize.com/clarioncountypa/Document%20Center/Department/Employment%20Opportunities/CW1-On-Going.pdf



