Featured Local Job: Paraprofessional

Friday, September 22, 2023 @ 08:09 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Keystone School District has an opening for a full-time Paraprofessional position.

Interested Applicants should send Letter of Interest, Current Clearances and Three Letters of Reference to:

Mr. Michel J. Hall, Superintendent
Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue
Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until Position is Filled.


