Harry V. Kaltenbach, 83, of Knox, passed away at his home on September 21, 2023.

Born May 16, 1940, Harry was the son of the late Henry and Eva Eisman Kaltenbach.

Harry attended North Clarion High School.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator for over 20 years for Zacheral Coal Company then ran equipment for the Leeper Landfill until his retirement.

On November 22, 1969, Harry married Donna Buzard who survives.

Harry enjoyed family picnics and get togethers.

He liked to hunt fish and watch cooking shows.

Harry loved his many rescue cats.

He enjoyed working in his garden and on his truck.

He loved sitting around a fire, drinking a beer and listening to music.

Along with his wife Harry is survived by his children Jeffery (April) Kaltenbach of New Columbia, Cindy (Frank) Gadley of Kittanning, Steven (Kelly) Kaltenbach of Lucinda, Amanda Kaltenbach of Knox and an unofficial adopted son Steve Silvis of Brookville.

Also surviving are his grandchildren Ashley (Nate), Alex (Kelsey), Zachary, Kyle (Josie), Megan, Ashley (Sam), Bradley, Courtney, Vicki and Amara, eight great grandchildren, two brothers Raymond Kaltenbach of Lucinda and Robert Kaltenbach of Leeper and a sister in law Martha Kaltenbach of Fryburg.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers Regis Kaltenbach, Joseph Kaltenbach and DeWayne Kaltenbach.

Funeral services will be held for Harry at the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2 PM with Reverend Dan Myers Officiating.

Friends can share memories and leave condolences by visiting www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.