Jean Rea Stroup, fondly known as “Weiner,” 68, passed away on September 17, 2023 in Beaver, Pennsylvania with her sons by her side.

Jean leaves behind a legacy of laughter, leadership, and a life well-lived.

She was born on June 13, 1955, the daughter of Donald and Norma (Rea) Stroup in Brookville, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Clarion Area High School in 1973 and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduatng in 1977.

Jean was a dedicated employee for four decades at Burns and Burns Insurance Company in Clarion.

Her knowledgeable and compassionate business approach was respected by her colleagues and clients, and she earned herself a successful and distinguished career in the insurance industry.

Jean was a leader in her community; she served as the President of the Clarion County Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Clarion County YMCA Board of Directors, and a volunteer at Clarion County SAFE (Stop Abuse For Everyone).

Her involvement inspired future generations of women to aspire to hold positions of influence in the community.

Jean’s zest for life was infectious.

She was an avid skier, spending hours on the slopes at Holiday Valley, in Ellicottville, New York.

In her later years she enjoyed winters in the sunshine and warmth of Daytona Beach, Florida.

Jean was especially well known for her love of cooking, a passion she generously shared with her family and friends.

Jean believed that food brought people together, and she used her culinary talents to create cherished moments around the dining table.

Whether it was at Gourmet Club or one of her famous Friday night parties, she always had a knack for making everyone feel welcome and well-fed.

Jean’s recipes earned her numerous awards throughout area cooking contests, and her culinary masterpieces are permanently recorded and cherished by family and friends.

In addition to her professional achievements and volunteerism, Jean was a devoted mother and grandmother (“Kini”).

Jean cherished her family, surrounding them with a love of life, laughter and fun!

Her legacy lives on in the hearts of her children, grandchildren, and all who were fortunate to have been a part of her life.

Jean is survived by her two sons, Bradly (Colette) Lewis, and their children George, Annabelle, Stella, and Scarlet, of Monaca; and William (Taylor) Lewis, and their daughter, Cooper of Ada, Michigan.

She is also survived by her sister Sharron (Richard) Martin of Clarion, brother Randy (Sally) Stroup of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, brother John (Barb) Stroup of Clarion, sister Susie (Steve) Graham of St. Michaels, Maryland, and brother Mark (Liz) Stroup of Prague, Czech Republic, and many treasured nieces and nephews.

Jean Rea Stroup will be remembered not only for her accomplishments but also for the light she brought into the lives of those around her.

Her passing reminds us to cherish every moment and live life to the fullest.

She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of sharing in her extraordinary journey.

A celebration of Jean Stroup’s life will be held on September 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church in Clarion.

The family ask those attending to wear a hint of pink (or a lot), and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Clarion County SAFE (Stop Abuse For Everyone) in her memory.

