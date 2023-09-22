Motorcyclist Seriously Injured After Vehicle Pulls Out In Front of Him on Route 138

CLAY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a vehicle reportedly pulled out in front of him on State Route 138 on Tuesday evening.

According to Butler-based State Police, the crash took place around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, on State Route 138, near its intersection with Davis Road, in Clay Township, Butler County.

Police say 18-year-old Faith N. Howdyshell, of Butler, turned left onto Route 138 in a 2009 Honda Pilot in front of a 1005 Harley-Davidson Sportster 883 operated by 31-year-old Johnathan C. Faith, of Butler, that was traveling west on Route 138.

As Howdyshell entered the roadway, her vehicle was struck by Faith’s motorcycle on the left front end.

STAT MedEvac rushed Faith to UPMC Presbyterian for suspected serious injuries.

He was not using a helmet

Howdyshell and a 16-year-old male passenger of West Sunbury were using seat belts and were not injured.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.