Police Release Details of Route 208 Rollover Crash; Driver Seriously Injured

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police released the details of a rollover crash in Beaver Township that left a man seriously injured.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Friday, September 22, the crash occurred around 9:57 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, on State Route 208 in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say 50-year-old John P. Collins, of Camp Hill, traveled off the left side of the roadway in 2005 Chevrolet Classic and struck an embankment.

After striking the embankment, Collins’ vehicle overturned and came to final rest on its roof.

He suffered suspected serious injuries to the head, according to police.

He was transported to a nearby medical facility by Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Rustler Sales & Service.

According to police, Collins was charged with a traffic violation.

