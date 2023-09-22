Robert F. “Bob” Kircher Sr., 95, of Parker, Allegheny Twp., Butler County, a beloved “Pap”, “O.P.” and the well-known “mayor” of Squaw Valley passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at the VA Medical Center in Pittsburgh.

Robert was born in Pittsburgh on January 29, 1928.

He was the son of the late John N. and Harriet Bauldoff Kircher.

He was a 1946 graduate of Saint Joseph High School in Mount Oliver, and a proud US Army Veteran of WWII.

Bob had a strong work ethic, and was employed by various companies in the automotive industry.

He was a longtime member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Emlenton.

He enjoyed carpentry, tinkering with cars, and was a jack of all trades.

Bob most especially looked forward to the company of his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha A. Webb Kircher, whom he married in Pittsburgh on January 25, 1951.

Mrs. Kircher passed away on March 20, 2005.

He is survived by two sons, John H. Kircher and his wife, Suzan, and Robert F. Kircher Jr. and his wife, Christine; three daughters, Joanne M. McKown and her husband, Robert, Patty K. Falkowski, and Jenni A. Wells and her husband, Ron, all of Pittsburgh; ten grandchildren, Nikki Lee, Bobby Mike, Bobby Fran, Kelsey, Michelle, Katie, Bill, Saralynne, Maegan, and Kayla; also surviving are ten great-grandchildren; Bob’s companion, Elaine; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters, as well as his son-in-law, Bill.

The family would like to thank the Venango County VNA Hospice for their skilled and compassionate care.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc. 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton on Sunday from 12 noon – 5 p.m.

A funeral mass will be celebrated from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 807 Chestnut Street, Emlenton, at 11 a.m. Monday with Very Reverend V. David Foradori, church pastor, officiating.

Interment with military honors accorded by the VETS Honor Guard will be in St. Michael Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Kircher’s name may be made to the Emlenton Fire Department, PO Box 371, Emlenton, PA 16373 or to the Emlenton Area Ambulance Service, PO Box 346, Emlenton, PA 16373.

For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

