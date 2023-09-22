State Police Calls: Domestic Reported Between Mother, Multiple Juveniles

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Domestic Reported Between Mother, Multiple Juveniles

Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to Emlenton Street in St. Petersburg Borough, Clarion County, for an incident of simple assault around 12:24 a.m. on Tuesday, September 19.

Police say a domestic incident was reported between a mother and multiple juveniles.

The involved individuals are listed as a 15-year-old male and a 53-year-old female, both of St. Petersburg.

No names were released.

DUI Crash Investigation

According to a report released on Friday, September 22, PSP Clarion investigated a DUI crash in Limestone Township, Clarion County, at 11:44 p.m. on Saturday, August 19.

Police say the crash involved a known 24-year-old New Bethlehem woman and a 2021 Chevrolet Colorado.

No further details were released.

The suspect’s name was not released.

Theft of $500 in Knox Borough

According to a September 20 release, PSP Clarion investigated a theft in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

Police say $500.00 was stolen sometime between 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, and 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 3.

The victim is a 19-year-old Franklin woman.

