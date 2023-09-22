Planning Commission Approves UK Strattanville All American Plaza

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Planning Commission on Wednesday night granted preliminary approval of a land development application of UK Strattanville Holding, LLC, for the renovation of the former 76 Truck Stop in Clarion Township on Route 322 near exit 70 of Interstate 80.

“The applicant is proposing the renovation of the old existing truck plaza facility at the Strattanville Exit of Interstate 80 on the north side of State Route 322,” Clarion County engineer Kevin Reichard said.

The old existing building will undergo interior and exterior renovations. In addition, a new 1,600-square-foot building addition was proposed to be built on the west side of the existing garage building.

Alex Yingling of Geotech Engineering, Inc. of Morrisdale briefly talked about work on the project and some of the services that will be offered.



“I don’t know if anybody’s been out there recently, but it’s kind of like a ghost town, and they’re going to be revamping the whole thing,” Yingling said. ‘They’re looking at two to three quick-service food vendors inside the main facility.”

Yingling continued, “There will be a lot of different amenities in there, including little shops and showers. I would assume there might be some gaming systems for the truckers, laundry, multiple restrooms, and things of that nature.

“There’s a lot of work to do with the buildings.”



The parking area will consist of 56 spaces that are 10’x 20′ in size, and 132 truck parking spaces are proposed as 12’x 70′ in size.

The Clarion Conservation District has approved the erosion and sedimentation control plan. The stormwater management application shows a net increase of 2,323 square feet of new impervious area and has been approved. No modification applications were requested. Copies have been forwarded to the Clarion Township Supervisors.

University Korner proposed renovating the existing truck plaza facility in Clarion Township. The current asphalt parking lot will be re-paved, and the buildings will undergo interior and exterior renovations. Actual earth disturbance will be minimal; however, there will be an extension to a drive-aisle to accommodate a new drive-thru and some trenching for the proposed improvements to the site stormwater conveyance.

A project schedule for completion was not available from the UK.

The former 76 Truck Stop was purchased in a 2020 Clarion County Judicial sale by the Miles Brothers. The truck stop provided fueling and repair services and operations dating back to the 1970s, and there were some questions about the environmental safety of the property. The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) approved a $37,344.00 Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) grant for a two-phase environmental study on the property.

Miles Brothers sold the site to UK Strattanville Holding, LLC, following the cleanup of the property.



