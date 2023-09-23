7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Saturday, September 23, 2023 @ 12:09 AM
Today
A slight chance of rain after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
A slight chance of rain before 9pm, then showers likely, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 10 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday
Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday
A slight chance of showers before 8am, then a slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night
A chance of showers, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
