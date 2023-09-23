Beth Ann White Fryery, 59, of Lecompte, passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in her residence.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Ray and Nelly White; maternal grandparents, Leo and Grace M. McNamee Zesky; mother, Gretchen Louis White; and father-in-law, Frank Basil Fryery.

Beth was born and raised in Oil City, Pennsylvania, where she graduated from Oil City High School in 1982.

After graduation, she then settled in Dallas, Texas, where she met her husband, Chris Fryery, and they married in 1990 and started a family.

In 2004, Beth and Chris moved to Central Louisiana, Chris’s hometown area.

Beth was a devoted wife and loving mother.

She loved being a homemaker, loved to bake and crochet especially during her favorite holiday, Christmas.

Beth had a heart of gold, an infectious smile, and a laugh you could not forget.

She never met a stranger and could hold a conversation for hours on end.

Beth always talked about her girls, whom she loved so much, and she considered herself fortunate to have raised them at home since birth.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 33 years, Chris Allen Fryery of Lecompte; their daughters, Marley Grace Fryery, of Alexandria, and Lainey Hope Fryery, of Lecompte; her father, Robert Arnold White, of Oil City, PA; two brothers, Charles Robert White of Seneca, PA, and Kevin Leo White of Eerie, PA; one sister, Lori Marie White, of Oil City, PA; mother-in-law, Pearl Ann Fryery; sister-in-law, Kimberly Renee Fryery of Fruita, CO; brothers-in-law, Drew Basil Fryery of Alexandria, LA, and Travis Vaughn Fryery (Lauran) of Loma, CO; nieces, Aubrey Pearl Fryery and Lariat Lynn Fryery both of Lomo, CO; nephew, Zachary Chase Fryery of Fruita, CO; and last but not least her cat, Honey, who provided her much comfort.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Drew Fryery, Robert Vaughn, Hunter Vaughn, Daniel Deshotel and Juan Hernandez.

Honorary pallbearers will be Charles White, Travis Fryery, and Zachary Fryery.

Funeral services for Beth Ann White Fryery will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2023, in the chapel of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff White officiating.

Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning on Friday, September 22, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and will resume on Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. until time of service.

To extend online notes of condolences to the Fryery Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.