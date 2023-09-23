 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Puff Pastry Apple Turnovers

Saturday, September 23, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

The perfect fall snack!

Ingredients

1/3 cup sugar
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
4 cups chopped peeled apples
1 package (17.3 ounces) frozen puff pastry, thawed

Topping:
3 tablespoons butter, melted
2 tablespoons sugar
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Vanilla ice cream, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. In a large bowl, combine the sugar, flour and cinnamon; add apples and toss to coat. On a lightly floured surface, roll out each pastry sheet into a 12-in. square. Cut each into 4 squares.

-Spoon 1/2 cup apple mixture into the center of each square; fold diagonally in half and press edges to seal. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

-In a small bowl, combine the butter, sugar and cinnamon; brush over pastry. Bake until golden brown, 12-16 minutes. If desired, serve warm with ice cream.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


