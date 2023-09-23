Hubert W. “Hube” Sharp, 86, of Oil City, died at Oil City Healthcare early Friday morning, September 22, 2023.

He was born in Pine Township, Clarion County on September 12, 1937 to the late John and Viola (Burchett) Sharp.

In his earlier years, he enjoyed hunting.

He enjoyed traveling and going out to eat with his wife and family.

Mr. Sharp worked for Kraft Concrete and later for Electralloy, as a maintenance mechanic, for thirty-five years.

He was married on March 3, 1954 to the former Patty A. Dunkle, and she preceded him in death on June 14, 2014.

He is survived by a son, William Sharp and his wife Heather of Oil City; a son-in-law, John Beach of Oil City; his grandchildren: Tammy Bodien and husband Ed of Oil City, Karen Kapp and husband Ryan of Oil City, Sheila Sharp and partner Joe Rendulic of Erie, Faith Hollingsworth and husband Tony of Erie, Billie Joe Sharp of Erie, and Steven Sharp of Oil City; great-grandchildren: Ashley Foster, Makayla, Alyssa, and John Kapp, Logan Dean, Tiger Hollingsworth, Sean Shook, Sarah Tovar, and Kayanna, Joleana, Jordan, Anthony, and Donte; and many great-great-grandchildren.

Also surviving is his sister, Fern Carlson of Pine Township; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Beverly Beach; two great-grandchildren, Zachary Proper and Jessica Bodien; and his brothers and sisters, John, Joan, Kenneth, Fred, and Nora Emma Sharp, Dorothy Becker, and Ann Battin.

Visitation will be held Sunday (Sept. 24) from noon – 2 p.m. and 4 – 6 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will be held Sunday (Sept. 24) at 6 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Larry Rapp, Hubert’s nephew, officiating.

Private entombment will be made in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) or the American Lung Association (www.lung.org)

To express online condolences to the family, visit www.hilebest.com

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.