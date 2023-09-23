James E. Proper, age 75, of Oil City, formerly of the Titusville/Townville area, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Born in Oil City, on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1948, he was a son to the late Pearl Louise Winger Proper and Harold Clifford Proper.

He attended the Oil City Schools as a younger child and later graduated from Penncrest School District, Townville, Pa.

He was employed by Farley’s Industrial Laundry in Titusville for many years.

Jim was known as a jokester and had a very quick wit.

He loved to dance.

He was known in Oil City as the fellow that walked the bridges, walking daily.

He also loved being with his family.

He is survived by his nieces, Barbara (Jean) Millard of Townville, Brenda Carll of Franklin, Kimberly Ritner of Cranberry, Debbie Millard of Titusville, Pam Book of Townville; his nephews, Richard Shull, Jr., of Oil City, David Shull, of Oil City, Michael Shull of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, and Frank Millard of Titusville.

He is also survived by numerous great and great great-nephews and nieces, and many dear friends in the Titusville, Townville, and the Oil City area.

Over the last decade, Jim was selflessly cared for at home by his niece Brenda Carll, who held a special place in his heart.

At the time of his death, he was a resident of Oakwood Heights, Oil City.

He so valued the care of the staff on each floor and developed much appreciation for each of them.

He shared a special friendship with one of his nurses, Brandy, who provided him with professional, gentle loving care.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving sisters, Ruth Jane Millard and Mary Louise Shull and her husband Richard Paul Shull, Sr.; and two nephews, Daniel B. Millard and Terry Book.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with funeral services following the visitation beginning at 11 a.m. with Rev. Bill Hopkins officiating.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Garden.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Jim’s name to the Oil City Salvation Army, Free Meal Program or to the Afterschool Program, 217 Sycamore Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

