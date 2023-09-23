James W. Thomas, 94, of Hawthorn, slipped the bonds of earth and entered into the arms of his Savior early Friday morning, September 22, 2023, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Born on December 2, 1928, in Center Moreland, Wyoming County, he was the son of the late Henry T. and Leona M. (Winters) Thomas.

He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

He was married on January 12, 1952, to Alma G. (Lang) Thomas and she preceded him in death on October 9, 2010.

James was a Korean War era veteran serving in the US Air Force.

He graduated from Springfield Bible Baptist College and began is life’s vocation as a Baptist minister.

His favorite place to spend his spare time was in the garden and those efforts were always popular at the Clarion Farmers Market.

At the age of 94, he leaves behind six children, Denise, Donna, Debra, Daniel, David, and Douglas, numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Janet and Wilma.

There will be no services.

The family requests that anyone who wishes to donate in his honor, give to the American Cancer Society as he was a cancer survivor.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

